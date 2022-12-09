Oneonta’s Oliver leads all-state boys soccer selections
The United Soccer Coaches announced their 2022 New York State Boys Soccer Small School All-State selections on Thursday, with a handful of local players earning the prestigious honor.
Finlay Oliver of Oneonta led the pack with a spot on the All-State First Team. Teammate Dakoda Buzzy was named to the Fourth Team.
Earning spots on the fifth team were Colby Diamond of Cooperstown and Adam Champlin of South Kortright.
Cooperstown accepting nominations for Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Nominations are open for the Cooperstown Central School’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Cooperstown Central School and the Cooperstown Sports Booster Club will hold an induction weekend for the Class of 2023 on Homecoming Weekend in late September or October of 2023. A minimum of five athletes and two teams will be inducted.
Anyone may nominate a Cooperstown athlete for consideration. To be considered, an athlete must be a CCS graduate from 2013 and earlier. Teams must be from spring 2013 or earlier.
Coaches, administrators, and boosters may also be considered and must be retired from CCS for at least two years to be considered.
The deadline for nominations is Feb. 24, 2023.
A Hall of Fame committee will consider all nominations and announce the Class of 2023 in the spring. The committee includes school and booster club officials, as well as current and retired CCS coaches, boosters, and administrators.
More details about the homecoming weekend events will be announced at a later date.
Nomination forms are available at cooperstowncs.org/athletics. Email Athletic Director Josh Wagner at JWagner@cooperstowncs.org for more information or to submit a nomination.
