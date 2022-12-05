Schenevus trio leads girls soccer all-state selections
The New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports announced its 2022 All-State soccer teams, with several local players earning top honors.
The Schenevus duo of Angie Competiello and Taylor Knapp earned spots on the Class D First Team. Teammate Lily Competiello, meanwhile, was named to the Second Team. The trio helped the Lady Dragons to their second straight Section IV Class D title.
Also earning a spot on the Second Team was Franklin’s Shannon Kingsbury. Morris/Edmeston had two players earn All-State honors, with Hannah Wist making the Third Team and Avery Bolton making the Fourth Team.
In Class C, Unatego’s Kylie Mussaw and Cooperstown’s Sophia Hotaling were each named to the Fourth Team. Finally, Oneonta’s Julia Joyner was named to the Class B Fifth Team.
Oneonta grad Buzzy named to Academic All-District Soccer Team
Mickaela Buzzy of Russell Sage College was named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team. Buzzy, an Oneonta graduate, will advance to the national ballot and vie for a spot on the CSC National Academic All-America Women’s College Division Soccer Team.
Buzzy is a graduate student at Russell Sage majoring in health sciences. She helped the Gators advance to the Empire 8 semifinals by posting five shutouts in net with a 0.82 goals against average.
Buzzy is involved with the Russell Sage SAAC Committee, serving as its social media manager, participates in community service projects like the Chomper’s Reading Program, is a Sage Scholar-Athlete honoree, and was the recipient of the 2021-22 Aggie Stillman Perseverance Award after overcoming numerous injuries during her career.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.