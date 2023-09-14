Oneonta’s Shultz named national soccer player of the week
Oneonta alumnus Matt Shultz of SUNY Cortland was named the United Soccer Coaches Division III Men’s Soccer National Player of the Week for the week ending Sept. 10.
Shultz, a junior forward for the Red Dragons, led Cortland to three home wins last week, scoring four goals and one assist and playing a role in all three game-winning goals.
In a 4-0 win over Manhattanville last Wednesday, Shultz recorded his second career hat trick. He finished the week on Sunday with the game-winner in a 3-0 victory over Utica.
For the season, Shultz leads Cortland with 10 points on four goals and two assists. The Red Dragons are currently ranked 23rd in the latest Division III national poll.
