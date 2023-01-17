Otesaga Resort introduces new indoor golf simulator
The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown will be introducing a state-of-the-art TrackMan indoor golf simulator at the Leatherstocking Golf Course Clubhouse. The simulator will be available to players through Friday, March 31.
Golfers can choose from more than 200 courses to play virtually, including Leatherstocking and Pebble Beach. The simulator offers the same fairways and hazards of the par-72 course along with raised “blind” greens for a challenging virtual course.
Those interested can pick their virtual tee time online, 14 days in advance, and can choose times between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. There is a 48-hour cancellation policy and booking prices start at $40 per person.
Golf instruction and swing analysis are also available and can be booked for $110 per hour based on availability.
For more information, visit www.otesaga.com.
Baseball and softball umpire meeting to be held at SUNY Oneonta
The local chapter of the Schohanna Board of Baseball and Softball Umpires announced its first meeting for the upcoming high school and summer seasons.
The meeting will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Hodgdon Instructional Resource Center (IRC) building Lecture Hall #5 at SUNY Oneonta beginning at 9 a.m.
All current and prospective umpires are advised to attend. The meeting will serve as both a business and open interest meeting.
For more information contact Steven Andrews at (607) 287-3537 or visit schohannaumpires.org.
SUNY Oneonta to host youth baseball clinics
The SUNY Oneonta baseball team will be hosting three youth baseball clinics on Feb. 5, 12, and 19, 2023 at the Alumni Field House.
The clinic will be for boys and girls ages 12 and under and will focus on fundamental instruction and include some small game play. Players will be grouped by age to ensure everyone’s safety. Players will be instructed by current SUNY Oneonta baseball players and coaches.
Each clinic will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with check-in taking place from 9:30-10 a.m. The cost is $30 per camper per day or $80 for all three days. Checks can be made out to “Oneonta Baseball” and mailed to: SUNY Oneonta Baseball, 108 Ravine Parkway, C/o Ben Grimm, 102 Chase PE, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Payments may also be made during the check-in process on each day. Cash or check only.
Registration can be completed the day of each clinic or by visiting https://apply.oneonta.edu/register/Youthbaseballclinics.
Players must bring sneakers appropriate for a gym floor and personal equipment. Players are also recommended to bring their own personal water bottle.
