Bunzey wins Stevens memorial bass tournament at Goodyear Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the In Memory of John and Tom Stevens tournament on Sunday at Goodyear Lake.
Joe Bunzey took first place with a five-fish limit that tipped the scales at 10.43 pounds.
Second place went to the team of Chris Wood and Joe Bentzel with a limit totaling 9.87 pounds. Coming in third place was Patrick McNeil and Bill Beadle with a final total of 9.82 pounds. Rounding out the top four was the duo of Max Scharf and David Selover with a total of 9.56 pounds.
Scharf also caught the lunker of the day, a 19-inch largemouth weighing 3.90 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Jimmy O’Brien with a catch measuring 16 inches and weighing 2.10 pounds.
The last event of the year will be the Art and Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic which will be held on Oct. 16-17 at Otsego Lake. The event will begin at the Cooperstown Village Launch. All members must qualify for this event.
