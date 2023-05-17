Otsego Sailing Club offering summer lessons
The Otsego Sailing Club is offering sailing lessons for children and adults on Lake Otsego this summer.
Children ages 5-10 can enroll in the Beginning Opti Sailing class. The first week runs from Monday, June 26-Friday June 30. There are still openings for this class.
The camp includes sailing in Opti boats designed for this age group and camp activities on land, all staffed by certified teachers. The camp runs from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The club is offering adult sailing lessons in Flying Scot sailboats with openings available for all sessions. Classes begin Monday, May 29 and continue until Friday, July 14. Lessons take place from 6-8 p.m.
Adolescents can enroll in Laser Sailing and Single-Handed Opti. These lessons are tailored for ages 11-14 (Single-Handed Opti) and 13-18 (Lasers). Sessions begin Monday, June 26 and run until Friday, July 7. Lessons run from 9-11:30 a.m.
For more information or to register for a class visit www.otsegosailingclub.com.
Soccer official classes to be held at SUNY Oneonta for fall season
The Delaware-Otsego Soccer Board will be holding new official classes this summer for the 2023 fall high school season.
Classes will begin Tuesday, July 11 beginning at 6 p.m., in Morris Hall at SUNY Oneonta and will run until Tuesday, Aug. 1.
To learn more, contact Rules Interpreter Rick Shaw at healthandsafety69@yahoo.com or (607) 437-5364.
