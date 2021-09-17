Par for Paws golf outing to benefit Susquehanna SPCA
The Otsego Golf Club is hosting the sixth annual Par for Paws golf outing this weekend to benefit the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA).
Having been successfully reformatted last year to meet social distancing restrictions, this year’s event is once again an SQSPCA Golf Weekend that began on Friday and runs through Sunday.
“Anyone teeing off at the Otsego Golf Club during our Golf Weekend can take part simply by mentioning they are golfing in support of the SQSPCA,” Executive Director Stacie Haynes said in a media release. “The $40 per-person admission charge will cover greens fees for 18 holes, use of a cart, a thank-you gift, and a hot dog at the end of play.”
In addition, a percentage of each fee will be donated back to the shelter.
“This event is ideal for people who love golf, love animals, and who appreciate the history and picturesque greens of the Otsego Golf Club,” Haynes added.
Profits from the SQSPCA Golf Weekend will provide funds to help the SQSPCA fulfill its mission of caring for homeless and abandoned dogs and cats from across the region. These animals are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and treated for illness or malnutrition as necessary before they are adopted out to a new home.
Registration for players as well as sponsors is currently underway.
Golfers can call the Otsego Golf Club at (607) 547-9290 to register a tee time. The SQSPCA Golf Weekend must be mentioned in order to secure the $40 per-person fee.
