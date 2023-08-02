Sidney’s Stevens to be inducted into State Broadcasters Hall of Fame
The New York State Broadcasters Association, Inc., announced the addition of five new inductees into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame Monday.
Among those being inducted will be Craig Stevens of Sidney radio station WCDO.
Stevens accepted a station manager position at WCDO AM/FM in 1986 at the age of 23 and has remained there for the last 37 years. He has served on numerous local boards and organizations, coached youth sports and was inducted into the Canoe Regatta Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2019.
Under his leadership, WCDO has earned five NYSBA awards, an NYSBA “Serving NY” award, Sidney Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Year” honors, a New York State “Commitment to Community” citation and outstanding media support honors from organizations including the American Cancer Society “Relay for Life”, the Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross, Chenango Toys for Tots and Catholic Charities.
Originally from Nyack, NY, Stevens earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Public Relations from SUNY Geneseo. He landed his first radio job at WDNY in Dansville and also spent time as a weekend DJ in Rochester for 98PXY.
The other inductees in the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 are Angie Martinez (WWPR 105.1 FM, New York City), Irv Gikofsky (WPIX-TV Channel 11, New York City), Dan Cummings (WSYR-TV Channel 9, Syracuse) and Bob Matthews (WHAM 1180 AM, Rochester).
The induction ceremony will take place in the Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on Thursday, Oct. 26.
