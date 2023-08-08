Unadilla Rod and Gun Club to host gun show, flea market
Midstate Arms will sponsor its 46th annual Gun Show & Flea Market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, with the Unadilla Rod and Gun Club at the organization’s building at 566 Butternut Road in Unadilla.
According to a media release, more than 100 dealers are expected who will pay cash for old or unwanted guns, swords and military relics.
Admission is free. All federal and state firearms laws will be observed, including background checks.
