Irons, Smith win summer brawl bass fishing tournament
John Irons and Bill Smith came away with the win at the McNeil Jewelers Summer Brawl bass tournament on Sunday on Oneida Lake as part of the Susquehanna Bass Association’s summer series
The duo reeled in a five-fish limit weighing 16.68 pounds.
Second place went to the team of David and Dean Raymond with their five fish totaling 15.46 pounds.
Coming in third place was the team of Justin and Dylon Koranka, who had a limit tipping the scales at 14.40 pounds.
Rounding out the top four was the duo of Rob and Luke DeMott with a total of 13.80 pounds.
Reeling in the lunker of the day was Bill Smith with a 19-inch catch weighing 4.49 pounds.
Winning the smallmouth pool was Patrick McNeil with a catch measuring 19.5 inches in length and 4.47 pounds in weight, just missing being the lunker of the day as well.
The SBA’s next event will be the New York Central Mutual Summer Challenge on Cayuga Lake on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information contact Vic VanSteenburg at (607) 432-5262.
SUNY Cobleskill introducing women’s lacrosse for spring 2024 season
SUNY Cobleskill’s women’s lacrosse team will take the field in spring 2024 for the first time, representing the College’s 19th NCAA Division III team.
The women will compete in the North Atlantic Conference (NAC), which features eight other school’s with established teams. SUNY Cobleskill will begin a national search for a head coach with plans to appoint an individual as soon as possible to begin player recruitment and preparations for the 2024 season. The women’s lacrosse team will utilize training and competition facilities on campus, shared by the men’s lacrosse team and the men’s and women’s soccer teams.
“The NAC is such a good home for us, and our teams have thrived in this conference since we joined. We’ve wanted to get involved in the NAC’s competitive Women’s Lacrosse, so we are beyond excited that this is now a reality,” Athletics Director Marie Curran-Headley said in a Monday media release. “Everything is in place for this program to get off to a running start; it’s now just a matter of recruiting the right talent to ensure the short and long-term success of Women’s Lacrosse at SUNY Cobleskill. The consistent, campus-wide support for our athletics is a great sign that this team will be well-positioned to make a name for itself in Division III lacrosse.”
