Llewellyn, Microni win final bass tourney of the season at Otsego Lake
The Susquehanna Bass Association held its final tournament of the year on Saturday and Sunday as Otsego Lake was the site of the Art and Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic. There were 25 teams competing in the event.
Coming out on top was the duo of Steve Llewellyn and Frank Microni, whose two-day, 10-fish total weighed in at 31.01 pounds. Llewellyn’s lunker of the day on Sunday was a 4.59-pound largemouth that put the pair over the top.
Second place went to the team of Brian Raehm and Scott Hrdlicka, who had a combined weight of 30.08 pounds for their 10 fish. Raehm had the lunker of the day on Saturday with a smallmouth weighing 3.94 pounds.
Coming in third place was the father-son team of David and Dean Raymond, who had a two-day limit of 29.73 pounds. Fourth place went to Bo and Tom DeMarco with a weight of 28.78 pounds. Fifth place went to Bill Smith and John Irons at 28.22 pounds.
Coming in sixth were Vic VanSteenburg and Phil Kroll at 27.52 pounds. Seventh place went to Dave Hubbard and Bill Hotaling with a limit of 26.27 pounds. Allan Peter Green were eighth at 25.62 pounds. Sean George and Monte Westcott came in ninth at 24.89 pounds. Rounding out the top ten were Rich and Matt Ford at 23.85 pounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.