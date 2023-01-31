Battistoni named New York men’s soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year
SUNY Oneonta graduate student Tristan Battistoni was named the State University of New York Scholar Athlete of the Year in men’s soccer on Tuesday by SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr.
The Fall SUNY Scholar Athlete Awards recognized 21 student-athletes from SUNY colleges and universities who were nominated and voted upon by representatives of their respective institutions. Nominating information includes cumulative grade point average, current and career statistics, and athletic and academic honors. Battistoni was one of five SUNYAC student-athletes to be honored.
A team captain in 2022, Battistoni was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-Region first team and also earned spots on the All-SUNYAC second team and SUNYAC all-tournament team.
He appeared in all 21 games in 2022 and helped to lead the Red Dragons to the SUNYAC title and the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament for an overall record of 15-3-3.
Battistoni was recently honored as the SUNYAC Men’s Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year.
“To have the success he’s achieved on the field, only to be exceeded by the success in the classroom, is truly something special,” SUNY Oneonta athletic director Ryan Hooper said in a media release. “We are very proud to have Tristan represent us as a Red Dragon, a huge congratulations to him on this accomplishment.”
Oneonta YMCA Orcas in action at Fulton tri-meet
The Oneonta YMCA Orcas swim team completed its regular season on Saturday at a tri-meet against Norwich and Fulton at the Fulton YMCA. The Orcas recorded 39 first-place finishes and 34 personal bests at the meet.
In the boys 15 and over group, Eli House won the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 breaststroke, while Bastian Dudley took first in the 200 free, 500 free, and 100 backstroke.
Cyrus Wightman led the 13-14 boys with wins in the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, and 100 breaststroke while Emily Kane took first in the 200 IM, 100 free, and 100 breaststroke in the 13-14 girls.
In the 11-12 girls, Kinnley Wightman won the 200 IM, 50 butterfly, and 50 breaststroke. Shayla Truesdell notched a win in the 100 butterfly for the 15 and over girls.
Benjamin Burger finished on top for the 11-12 boys with wins in the 50 free, 50 backstroke, and 50 breaststroke. The 9-10 girls were led by Jaeliana Chase’s wins in the 200 free, 100 IM, and 50 free. For the 9-10 boys, Matteo Basile won the 100 IM, 50 butterfly, and 50 backstroke.
Other first-place finishes for the Orcas came from Haaris Ahmed (boys 9-10, 50 free, 100 free), Shuntaro Horie (9-10 boys, 50 breaststroke), Nolan Patry (8 and under boys, 25 butterfly, 25 backstroke), Hanna Reese (9-10 girls, 50 butterfly, 50 backstroke), Rachelle Reese (11-12 girls, 50 backstroke), and Addison Rothenberger (11-12 girls, 200 free, 100 free).
The Orcas will travel to Cortland for the 2023 CNY YMCA District Swimming Championship on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Sunday, Feb. 5.
