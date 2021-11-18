Oneonta’s Brantley earns ENYYSA save of the year honor
The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association (ENYYSA) announced that goalkeeper Elizabeth Brantley of Oneonta earned the league’s Save of the Year Award for 2021.
The Oneonta resident makes a 160-mile round trip to play for the Capital United Blue Lightning, a Girls-Under-18 team in the Capital District Youth Soccer League (CDYSL).
The save can be viewed by visiting the following link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1A2JJAvg8pskGeNKzCYLJTLRN6VJsB9YW/view.
SUNY Oneonta women notch first win over SUNY Cobleskill
The SUNY Oneonta women’s basketball team recorded its first win of the season Thursday with a 76-61 victory on the road against SUNY Cobleskill.
Four Red Dragons finished in double figures in scoring, with Molly Stephens leading the way with 15 points. Amanda Zuntag (14), Nadia Brown (11), and Olivia Dobrovosky (10) all finished in double-digits as well.
Zuntag added a team-best eight rebounds while Brown recorded eight assists and four rebounds.
The Red Dragons will be off until Saturday, Nov. 27 when they host Mount Saint Mary College.
Cooperstown’s Bertram scores 29 in Bearcats’ OT loss to Columbia
Cooperstown grad Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 29 points in Binghamton’s 85-77 overtime loss to Columbia on Wednesday.
Bertram is averaging 12.0 points per game for the Bearcats (1-2) after scoring five points against Cornell and two against Sacred Heart to open the season.
