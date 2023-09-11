Stamford Golf Club sees trio of aces
Jon Barber had two holes-in-one in two days at Stamford Golf Club at last weekend’s Fall Scramble.
On Saturday, he aced the eighth hole and followed it up with an ace on the 17th Sunday. Both shots were witnessed by Steve Hubbard, Ben Curns and Rich Myers.
Andy Dumas had a hole-in-one of his own on Labor Day when he aced the first hole with a nine iron. The shot was witnessed by Dan McGlynn.
