State hunting and trapping licenses, deer management permits on sale now
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced on Wednesday that hunting and trapping licenses as well as Deer Management Permits (DMPs) for the 2021-2022 seasons are on sale now.
Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at any one of DEC’s license-issuing agents, or by telephone at (866) 933-2257. New hunting and trapping licenses are valid from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022; annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from date of purchase.
DMPs are available at all license-issuing outlets, by phone, or online through Oct. 1. DMPs are used to manage the deer herd and are issued through an instant random selection process at the point of sale. The chances of obtaining a DMP remain the same throughout the application period; hunters need not rush to apply. The 2021 chances of selection for a DMP in each Wildlife Management Unit are available online, through license-issuing agents, or by calling the DMP Hotline at 1-866-472-4332. Detailed information on Deer Management Permits and this fall’s Deer Season Forecast is available on DEC’s website.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must pass one or more courses before purchasing a license. Online and in-person courses are available.
Beginning this week, the DEC Call Center’s hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays through Nov. 30. Regular call center weekday hours will resume on Dec. 1.
Hartwick to induct seven into Hall of Fame on Oct. 2
Hartwick College Athletics will induct seven of its former stars into its Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 2, as a part of True Blue Weekend.
The list of inductees includes Steve Long ‘79 (men’s soccer), Dick Cartwright ‘79 (men’s cross country/track and field), Jennifer Brassell ‘93 (field hockey/women’s lacrosse), Jay Kalbach ‘97 (men’s swimming and diving), Greg Balcavage ‘01 (football), Jemma Dendy Young ‘14 (water polo), and Jade Woodend ‘15 (women’s swimming and diving).
The ceremony will take place in the Celebration Room of Shineman Chapel House beginning at 6 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $50 per person and $10 for children 10 and under.
With the addition of this year’s class, Hartwick will have inducted 162 former student-athletes, coaches, teams, and supporters into its Hall of Fame.
NYSPHSAA partners with Universal Tennis to help high school players
Universal Tennis and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at upgrading tennis for more than 20,000 high school players and coaches in New York State.
Universal Tennis, which is considered to have the most accurate tennis rating system in the world, will provide NYSPHSAA a portal on their website for all high school players to record their scores which will count toward their Verified UTR Rating. With UTR Rating being an objective way for student-athletes’ ratings to be measured metrically, NYSPHSAA will more easily be able to seed players in the State Tournament.
Section tournaments can also utilize the same technology to rate their events as well. Schools, coaches, or athletes can manually enter their scores into the system at no cost.
Additionally, the partnership will allow student-athletes to use the College Fit features of the Universal Tennis technology platform to see where they rank in rosters across more than 900 United States collegiate teams thus providing athletes a more efficient way to conduct their college search.
Utilizing Universal Tennis will also permit coaches to compare teams and reduce “stacking,” a strategy often used to shuffle lineups with players out of ability order. Stacking is a penalty of forfeiture at the NYSPHSAA Tennis Team State Tournament starting this fall. Schools may also take advantage of fundraising opportunities and access advanced analytics on players and teams around the country.
