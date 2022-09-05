Walton field hockey falls in Windsor Tournament Championship
The Walton field hockey team fell to Windsor 7-2 in the title game of the Windsor Tournament on Saturday.
Jacqlyn Gransbury scored both goals for the Warriors, each coming on assists from Kaitlyn Wood. Anna Finn scored four goals for Windsor while Allie Greene scored twice.
Gransbury and Wood were selected to the All-Tournament team.
Windsor 7, Walton 2 (Saturday)
Wind … 3-1-0-3-7
Walt … 0-1-0-1-2
Windsor: Anna Finn 4-0, Allie Greene 2-0, Claire Beattie 1-0, Sydney Angelo
Walton: Jacqlyn Gransbury 2-0, Kaitlyn Wood 0-2
Shots-Corners: Windsor 8-4, Walton 7-3
Goalies: Bryanna Snow (Wind) 5, Emma Wood (Walt) 1
Cooperstown Rotary to host Lyn Edinger Memorial Golf Tournament
The Cooperstown Rotary Foundation is set to host the Lyn Edinger Memorial Golf Tournament on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Meadow Links Golf Course in Richfield Springs.
More than $1,000 in prizes are being offered at this year’s event. The tournament serves as the primary fundraiser for the Rotary Foundation, with funds used to support programs like the Michael Mayne Scholarship at ONC BOCES, the Rotary Youth Exchange, and community funds like the Youth Food Movement.
Tee times begin at 1:30 p.m., with teams competing in a Captain and Crew format. An entry fee of $60 per person includes cart and greens fee plus food and beverages at the awards ceremony and reception following play. Cash and gift certificate prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place as well as a $25 prize for closest to the pin and a $500 prize for a hole-in-one. Individual hole sponsorships are available for $100.
For more information, contact Ellen Tillapaugh at (607) 547-5646 or cooperstownrotaryfoundation@gmail.com.
