The Oneonta Outlaws couldn’t overcome a potent offensive performance by the Auburn Doubledays as they fell 10-4 at Damaschke Field on Wednesday.
After tying the game at 3-3 in the fifth inning, the Doubledays took the lead for good with a three-run sixth. Eleven of Auburn’s 12 hits were singles, with J.C. Preacher leading the way with a 5-for-5 day at the plate. Michael Cervantes added three hits of his own, including a double and three RBIs.
For Oneonta, Jelani Hamer notched two triples while Dylan Perry had a double.
The Outlaws opened the scoring in the second on a two-run double by Perry. After Dominic Guccia tied things up with a two-run single in the top of the fourth, Oneonta retook the lead on Logan Hutter’s RBI single.
An RBI double by Cervantes tied things again in the fifth, which then led to Albany’s decisive sixth inning. Guccia started the frame with an RBI single, and was soon followed up by an RBI single by Preacher and a sacrifice fly by Cervantes.
A sacrifice fly by Jeff Pierantoni got the Outlaws one run closer in the seventh, but Albany added three insurance runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth.
Oneonta (21-19) will be at home again on Thursday when it hosts the Glens Falls Dragons at 7 p.m.
