When talking about eagles, “bald” is definitely a misnomer. An adult eagle has a stark white feathered head and a wide white tail.
I drove up my hill the other day to where my wife and I camp for the summer. On the dike of the pond stood an adult bald eagle. He or she — who knows which — was eating either a fish from the pond or one of the baby geese that hatched there. I was too far away to tell, but there was no doubt the beautiful predator would return.
This is not the first time I’ve seen one. One day I was hiking off the hill and passed through some trees in the roadway. Suddenly a bald eagle swooped down, picked up a large bass from the water and flew over into the hedge row where it consumed its meal.
I told a colleague about the eagle at the pond and she told me a similar story.
Meg was driving on Route 205 one day and saw an eagle in the road eating a choice piece of roadkill. This is not unusual because eagles not only feed on fish, but they’re also scavengers.
One winter I was driving along the Cannonsville Reservoir Road and stopped to watch two eagles feeding on a dead deer carcass out on the ice. Why not? Like other predators, they are creatures of opportunity.
A few years ago I was fishing for walleyes on Goodyear Lake. As we trolled up the river just out of the lake, an eagle dove down into the water to catch a fish. Either because of us scaring it from the boat or bad aim on its part, the eagle came up empty-taloned and flew downstream.
A few minutes later however, she returned carrying a good-sized fish. It was probably a female because an eagle flew out of the trees where two eaglets stood on the side of the large nest.
We have some friends who hate the eagles on Goodyear Lake. For some reason they like to sit in the trees in front of their house and eat their catch.
Now these eagles don’t have the best table manners. In fact, they’re rather sloppy. It seems that quite a bit of their dinner ends up on the bank of the lake and soon begins to stink. I guess they should consider themselves lucky that only one or two eagles feed there at a time.
Imagine living in Alaska at one of the fishing villages and have eagles sitting on the piers thicker than seagulls. They are there by the dozens just waiting for the fishing boats to come in to the docks. They aren’t afraid of the tourists; in fact I think they like to pose for pictures.
Did you know that Benjamin Franklin didn’t want the bald eagle to be the national bird? He thought the turkey was more fitting for the job.
True, the eagle is a stately and better looking creature, but the wild turkey has far more intelligence, more cunning and probably tastes better — not that edibility should be a factor in that choice.
Bald eagles are more plentiful now than ever before. There were 15 breeding pairs of eagles in New York State in 1991 and more than 75 in 2003. Today there are even more, but the avian flu is taking its toll.
I had a friend tell me one day that he had never seen an eagle in the area. I guess when you ride a bicycle more than drive your car, you seldom look up. I’m only kidding. I see one at least once a week just along the Susquehanna River.
So get out along the lakes and rivers and enjoy the sights. Bald eagles are a magnificent bird and they just happen to be in our backyards.
