The National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will partake in virtual events on what was originally scheduled to be Hall of Fame Weekend, July 23-26.
Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller will each be featured in hour-long Legends of the Game programs on the museum’s Facebook page, starting Thursday, July 23. Each program will begin at noon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction of the Class of 2020 has been moved to July 25, 2021. But in anticipation of next summer’s return, the virtual events will feature Hall of Fame guests to reflect on their careers and the honor of being inducted.
Dave Winfield will reflect on Miller’s career Thursday, Fergie Jenkins will converse with fellow Canadian Walker on Friday, former Brewers teammates Paul Molitor, Robin Yount and Simmons will reminisce Saturday and Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre will join Jeter to talk all things Yankees Sunday.
