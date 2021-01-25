The results of the 77th Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame election will be revealed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
The announcement will be made from the Hall of Fame Plaque Gallery in Cooperstown and will be aired on MLB Network and facebook.com/baseballhall beginning at 3 p.m.
The 2021 BBWAA ballot features 25 players, including 11 new candidates and 14 returnees. Any candidate who receives votes on at least 75 percent of all ballots cast will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.