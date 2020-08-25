The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday, Aug. 24, that its Board of Directors voted unanimously to reschedule the two Era Committee elections slated for this winter “as a result of uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“With the nation’s safety concerns, the travel restrictions, and the limitations on group gatherings in effect for many regions, it is not possible to ensure that we can safely and effectively hold these committee meetings,” Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a media release. “The Era Committee process, which has been so effective in evaluating Hall of Fame candidates, requires an open, yet confidential conversation and an in-person dialogue involving the members of the 16-person voting committee. In view of these concerns, the Board of Directors has decided that the Golden Days Committee and the Early Days Committee will instead meet during the winter of 2021.”
The Golden Days Era Committee and Early Baseball Era Committee were established by the Board of Directors in 2016 as part of a restructuring of the Era Committee process. The Golden Days Era Committee considers Hall of Fame candidates whose primary contributions to the game came from 1950 to 1969, and the Early Baseball Era Committee considers candidates whose primary contributions came prior to 1950.
Each committee will consider a ballot of 10 candidates, compiled by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Historical Overview Committee, which will be announced in the autumn of 2021. Any candidates elected will be enshrined as part of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.
