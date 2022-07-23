Standing in front of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and nodding proudly as if it knows, Rene LeRoux smiles and says, “They did a magnificent job putting four guys in this year.”
As Executive Director for the New York State Baseball Hall of Fame in Ballston Lake, that’s quite the compliment. A lifelong baseball junkie, researcher, historian, and entrepreneur, the outspoken LeRoux acknowledges positive changes that were made to the voting process.
“I can’t give them enough credit,” he says. “As always, it was a tough ballot, and if you really take a close look at it, all 10 of them had the credentials. I know the anguish that goes into this when someone from the ballot doesn’t make it. It’s not that they don’t deserve to, it’s just that someone else may have been just that tiny bit more deserving.”
Speaking at length about new inductees Tony Oliva, Minnie Minoso and Jim Kaat, LeRoux lights up when Gil Hodges is mentioned. A lifelong Brooklyn Dodgers fan, he says, “Because of Johnny Podres being from our area, I naturally followed his career, so I got to know all those Dodger greats— especially Gil Hodges.”
“I consider myself an expert on those Brooklyn Dodgers teams from the 50s, so I’m especially proud to have inducted Gil into our Hall of Fame last year. Considering his body of work in the game, it was a real easy decision to make.”
Not so easy for Cooperstown. Surviving on the ballot for 15 years but languishing below the 75 percent needed for induction, Hodges' name lay dormant since 1983.
Sensing change was needed to the 16-member Veterans Committee, a more diverse committee featuring a Michigan professor and a Hispanic broadcaster changed the playing field, giving players lost to time a second chance.
“By broadening their scope they became more current and because of that, it really affected the vote,” says LeRoux. "Tony Oliva was a generational hitter. Minnie Minoso was the first Latin star and Jim Kaat pitched forever.”
“It’s been said that Gil’s World Series in 1952 (he was 0-for-21) cost him some votes but I’m not on board with that. Several guys struggled in the postseason and they are in Cooperstown, plus, Gil hit .318 in the six other World Series he played in.”
“When we inducted Gil last year, our goal was not just inducting him into our HOF, but to raise awareness for him,” he said. “Gil’s been gone since 1973, so it’s not like he had opportunities to go on SportsCenter or ESPN. I think we played a role in this because our visibility was important.”
Several players inducted into the NYSBHOF need be in Cooperstown, he says. “Thurman Munson, Lou Whitaker and Lou Piniella,” he points out. "Thurman was an All-Star several times, a Gold Glove winner, Rookie of the Year, MVP and two-time World Series winner, on par with Johnny Bench and Carlton Fisk for the best in baseball at the time. Some say playing just 10 years is a case against him, but he dominated the catching position.
"Whitaker played 19 years and is fourth all time in WAR for second baseman. Alan Trammell played alongside him for all those years and is the first to say he belongs in Cooperstown. Piniella was Rookie of the Year, managed two World Series winners as well as winning two as a player. He’s the 16th-winningest manager in baseball history. And he fell just one bit shy last time, They really need to look at these three guys in particular.”
“A lot of people criticize the voters because of how long it takes for some guys to get in. And some that may deserve to may never get in. But I think a lot of that has changed now,” said LeRoux. “It may have taken these guys a long time to get in, but they’re in. It’s a case now for rejoicing.”
