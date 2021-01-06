The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown announced Wednesday it will offer Virtual Event Experiences as a way of engaging baseball fans at a time when in-person events are limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While a trip to Cooperstown is on every baseball fan’s dream itinerary, virtual events with a Hall of Famers and guided learning experiences from our expert Museum staff offer special opportunities to interact with our National Pastime and its all-time greats,” said Tim Mead, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in a media release.
“Our talented team brings the magic and majesty of the Hall of Fame to our guests and business partners from around the world through virtual technology,” he continued.
The programing, which is geared towards group offerings for businesses, hosts a lineup of five virtual experiences.
• Hall of Famer Conversations provides fans with the opportunity to virtually meet and interact with a member of The Hall, in order to gain insight into their career experiences.
• Diversity in the Dugout, highlights the way diversity has made baseball stronger as represented in The Museums !Viva Baseball! exhibit.
• Civil Rights: Before you Could Say “Jackie Robinson,” introduces fans to the world of racial segregation within baseball and American society, as portrayed in The Halls Ideals and Injustices exhibit.
• Women’s History: Dirt on Their Skirts, brings The Museums Diamond Dreams exhibit to life examining gender stereotypes female baseball players have dealt with.
• The Hall of Fame Plaque Gallery provides a virtual tour of the halls plaque gallery, home to the games best 1% of players.
For additional information abut the Virtual Event Experiences program, visit baseballhall.org/corporateexperiences, email experiences@baseballhall.org, or call 607-547-0249.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.