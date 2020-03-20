Baseball suspended in its hometown

COOPERSTOWN — First, Major League Baseball canceled spring training and postponed opening day. Two days later, on Saturday, March 14, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced that Sunday afternoon it was closing indefinitely in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Forget the leagues and the teams; baseball, as a sport, has been suspended on a national scale.
“We’re very conscious of what the Hall of Fame means and that it is seen with such stability as an institution, but ultimately this is a situation where it’s public safety that’s at the forefront of our decision-making,” Jon Shestakofsky, vice president of communications and education at the Hall of Fame, told The Daily Star on Wednesday. “This is all through the health and safety of our staff and visitors, but just as important is the health of the community and we really want to let people know what we are doing and why.”
Two days later, the Hall of Fame announced the cancellation of Hall of Fame Classic Weekend, slated for May 22-23.
“Based on the uncertainty of the current moment and all the work that goes into pulling off these events, it was clear that it would be not only a public health issue but logistically impossible to got everything together in time,” Shestakofsky said of the cancellation.
He also said that as of Wednesday, the Hall of Fame had not yet begun conversations about contingency plans for Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, scheduled for July 24-27. He said that efforts were focused on planning for induction weekend as it was scheduled, while also producing social media and virtual content for those wishing to experience the museum remotely.
While no announcement has been made about induction weekend, the museum’s closure is already affecting business on Cooperstown’s Main Street. Two baseball-related stores on Main Street, Cooperstown Bat Company and Mickey’s Place, were open for business but empty of customers Thursday.
“Business was pretty strong this year until the Hall of Fame closed. We’ve certainly seen a decline since Sunday,” said Sarah Sutaris, the store manager at Mickey’s Place.
Asked about the impact of postponement or cancellation of induction weekend, Sutaris called the potential impact on the business “extreme.” But more concerning for those peddling baseball goods is the potential closure of Cooperstown Dreams Park.
“Induction weekend is one weekend in the entire summer, so the bigger impact would definitely be if Dreams Park closed,” Sutaris said, estimating that more than 50% of business at Mickey’s Place comes from people visiting the area to play in tournaments at the park.
The Dreams Park website continued to advertise summer tournaments as of Thursday. But a statement dated March 16 acknowledged potential changes to events at the park.
“Our priority at Cooperstown Dreams Park is the health and safety of our players, coaches, umpires, guests and employees. We have and will continue to take the necessary precautions to ensure this,” the statement said. “We are closely monitoring guidelines and information provided by the New York State Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As information becomes available, we will update this statement.”
Cooperstown Dreams Park could not immediately be reached for comment.
Connie Haney, who co-owns Cooperstown Bat Company along with husband Tim Haney, backed Sutaris’ statements about the importance of Dreams Park to the company’s business model.
“We do a lot with the tournaments and if we were to see the tournaments not happen, that would have a bigger effect on us,” Haney said.
Haney and Sutaris both noted that they were continuing to receive online and remote orders, but that definitive timelines for either store location remaining open were difficult to predict.
“We are trying to hang on and not have to close our doors, so that should there be someone here in Cooperstown we are here for them, so we will probably continue that way for a while,” Haney said.
