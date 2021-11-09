With bow season for deer already in full swing and gun season just around the corner, I felt an article about hunting safety was in order.
It’s not that hunting isn’t a safe sport (though I guess that all depends on whether you are the hunter or the hunted). But last year in New York State there were three fatalities caused by hunting. Some of you will say that three were too many, but all were self-inflicted.
The one that surprised me the most was the man who shot himself with a crossbow. I just don’t understand; why would anyone load a crossbow on the ground with a razor sharp arrow sticking out the front and pull it up in a tree stand?
Another guy pulled his loaded muzzleloader out of the car when it discharged. That’s plain stupidity, and it cost him his life. A hunting safety course was required when you get your license. Do you just forget all those safety measures over the years?
But it’s not just gun or bow safety. During archery season we often hunt from trees. I know I do. I have several tree stands scattered around my property. Occasionally we move one to a different place as the deer change their feeding habits and patterns.
This year we noticed that a mouse had chewed one of the safety straps that go around the tree. Randy installed a new ratchet strap before either of us hunted out of it.
Speaking of safety straps, how many hunters go up in trees, sometimes 15 to 20 feet up, and never use a safety belt or harness? Falling from that height can kill you.
A few years ago I knew a guy who fell from his tree stand. He wasn’t wearing a safety harness, and he fell asleep. He died and left two small children for his wife to raise.
One of the most important safety rules is how to properly identify your target. Last year a hunter shot his hunting partner in the foot. They were hunting rabbits, and he saw something brown move in the brush a few yards away. It was his buddy’s leather hunting boot.
Another hunter peppered his buddy with bird shot. When a pheasant exploded from the underbrush, he pulled up and shot. His attention was on the bright colored rooster, not his hunting partner.
Today, with high-powered rifles legal for big game, we have to be aware of what is behind our target. The bullet from any commonly-used caliber will travel more than five miles. Do we shoot at a deer when it is on the crest of a hill? Never. We take into consideration what is on the other side of the hill. There are back roads crisscrossing the country side, and peoples’ homes are along those roads. So know your target and know where you are shooting.
Years ago we heard about guys taking sound shots. They heard something in the brush and shot it. Every once in a while it turned out to be their hunting partner.
I remember an incident in the Adirondacks many years ago. A young hunter saw something red going down through the trees about a hundred yards away. He thought it was a red fox. It turned out to be the red hat of another hunter in their party.
Today, with hunter safety courses and better publicity, some of these things don’t normally happen. But when that huge buck comes running by, we sometimes get excited.
Wearing blaze orange or hot pink can save your life. This year the DEC issued a new law that requires all gun-carrying big game hunters to wear 250 square inches of orange or pink above the waist. It can be camo or plain, or you can wear a similarly colored hat.
Notice that word in the last sentence: “or”. That’s what the syllabus says. I’ve read it several times. If a coat or vest has to be at least 250 square inches, how can we get away with just a hat?
I always wear a bright orange ski-type hat, and the best measurement I can get is about 80 square inches. I think I might be 170 inches short, so I wear an orange vest as well.
Think before you shoot and be really careful out there. Someone’s life may depend on it. Have fun and good hunting!
