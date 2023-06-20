Most of us take certain things for granted. We go where we want and do the same.
But to a physically handicapped person, the world is different.
Earlier in the week my wife and I headed to Basswood Pond. It’s a small body of water that is stocked with both brown and rainbow trout.
When we arrived, there was a young man fishing off the dock, but he was in a wheelchair.
“How’s the fishing?” I asked.
“Great! I got two nice rainbows and a smaller brown so far today," he said.
“Seems like you’ve got a good spot,” I responded. “We’ll go down along the shore, so we don’t disturb you.”
“No, you can stay here and fish," he said. "There’s plenty of room, and I like the company.”
I knew that the DEC had made the pond handicap accessible several years ago, but I never gave it a thought until Pat and I showed up to fish.
Basswood Pond is actually called Basswood Pond State Forest and offers more than just fishing. There are 720 acres of woodlands with a small pond that is well-stocked with fish.
Besides that, there are 7.5 miles of hiking trails that are great for birders or just a place to get out away from your busy life.
But I want to tell you more about the offerings for handicapped people. The parking lot which is just off Conservation Road and the trail to the pond are easy for anyone to use.
There is a fishing pier with a grill, picnic table and seasonal latrine, all of which are handicap friendly. There are no designated campsites, but primitive camping is allowed if you are at least 150 feet from the road, trail or body of water. Camping for over three nights or in a group larger than 10 requires a free permit from a Forest Ranger.
So where is this great place? It’s not far from Burlington Flats just off County Route 16 and 15 miles from Cooperstown. The spring-fed pond isn’t very big, covering a little over 15 acres and has a maximum depth of about 15 feet.
There is no actual boat launch, but small cartop boats can easily be put in the water. Only electric motors are permitted.
So what kind of fish can you catch there? Trout!
The DEC stocks the pond every year. This spring 255 brown trout averaging eight inches, 100 rainbow trout about eight inches and 125 brown trout between 12 and 15 inches were stocked. With the lack of fishing pressure, there are plenty of fish to go around.
There is a trail around the lake that makes for good hiking with the exception of a beaver flow which hinders hikers from completing the main loop unless they don’t mind getting their feet a little wet. In the winter the cross country skiers don’t usually have a problem.
Snowmobilers can run a trail that crosses the forest and is maintained by the Otsego Snow Travelers.
Basswood Pond is a hidden gem in central New York that most of us never knew existed.
I had heard about it, but until our visit, I was totally unaware of all it has to offer. It’s open year round and access is totally free. It doesn’t get any better that that.
But remember, enjoy nature, don’t litter and leave no trace.
