My son texted me a photo of a bear on Upper East Street just outside of Oneonta. It was on his neighbor’s deck that morning, checking out the bird feeder and looking in the sliding glass doors.
When the occupants of the house scrambled to the door, the bear ran off into the woods. The young girl who lives there put out crackers with peanut butter and jelly that evening, hoping the bear would return so she could see it but it didn’t show up.
A friend of ours in West Laurens sent us photos of a bear in his backyard eating from his once-favorite bird feeder a day or two later. Hint: bears like bird seed and will destroy the feeders.
I said to my wife, “I’ve lived here for nearly 75 years, and I’ve never seen a bear on the property. Twenty-five or so years ago I saw tracks of a bear on my hill, but foot prints don’t really count."
A day later my neighbor called me saying there was a bear on his back porch. I told him to feed him. “He’s probably hungry,” I said. “They like bacon and pepperoni.”
Last Thursday my wife and I sat in our camper up on our hill playing a game of cribbage. She looked out in the meadow and spotted some movement.
“Gosh, that deer is really dark,” Pat said, as it moved. “No, it’s a bear!”
I quickly looked up and watched the pure black bruin run down towards Route 23.
Pat texted our neighbor on a farm a mile down the road, telling him of our sighting. He said a bear crossed the road in front of him and his wife as they drove up out of West Oneonta a couple of days before.
So why are there so many bears in the area? Are they the same bear? Probably, but it’s hard to tell. All black bears look about the same; some are a little bigger than others, but at three hundred yards or so, who can tell?
Over the past few years there have been many sightings of bears in the area. To prevent them from becoming a nuisance, the DEC opened a bear season in this region. But that doesn’t answer the question.
Our area has changed over the years. The small farms have become a thing of the past. Fields and pastures have grown up and the habitat has made it more conducive for bears, deer, fishers, and other animals. So the bears moved in, filling the niche, and will continue to become regular visitors to our backyards and bird feeders.
When a sow bear has cubs, they stay with her for two years. These bears we're seeing could be those that have been driven away by their mothers. She needs them to be out on their own so she can find a mate and start the process all over again. We can only imagine what those young males are seeking.
The young bears are out searching for food. Bird feeders, garbage cans, and gas grills attract them because of the smell, and they’re easy to find. We all know that dogs have a wonderful sense of smell. Bears can smell seven times better than our dogs.
Someone asked me one day if these bears were dangerous. You should avoid a sow with cubs, but a lone bear is more afraid of you than you are of them. I’ve spent years hiking in bear country, both the Adirondacks and Catskills and have yet to see a bear up close. They disappear just like ghosts.
We were hiking up Windham High Peak one day. We came to a muddy section, and there were fresh bear tracks in the mud. The water just started to trickle back into the tracks, telling us that they were only minutes old. That bear didn’t stick around to say hello.
When I hiked the Northville-Placid trail, I ran into an extremely well-armed couple. I commented on the size of their hand guns. The woman excitedly said, “There’s bears in this country, you know!” Then she asked me, “What do you carry for protection?”
I checked all my pockets and finally came up with a small jack knife with a two-inch blade that I used to cut my steak. I figured my chance of being hit by a truck on the trail is better than being mauled by a bear. They deserve our respect, but I don’t fear them.
