Bears prepare for long winter's nap

A week or so ago I was driving through Delaware County in the Stamford area. A friend of mine told me that she and her husband were seeing a rather large black bear quite regularly. He crosses the meadow above their house and enters a corn field.
I’ve driven by a couple of times, but I have yet to see the rascal. But there’s no question as to why he seems to like that area: he’s feeding on the corn.
When a bear comes out of hibernation in the spring, he has one thing on his mind. He wants — no, he needs — to eat. His instinct is to constantly search for food and get prepared for next winter’s sleep. During their hibernation bears lose up to 40 percent of their body weight that they must replenish before their next hibernation.
Hibernation is not actually sleep, though. According to Wikipedia, “hibernation is a state of minimal activity with lower body temperature, slow breathing and heart rate and a low metabolic rate. It commonly occurs during winter months.”
Many animals hibernate, such as woodchucks, bats, ground squirrels, chipmunks, snakes, and turtles. It’s too cold in the winter and there is a lack of food for them to survive, so they “sleep” and live off the fat they accumulated all spring, summer, and fall.
Hunting in the Adirondacks over the years, I would see bear tracks in the snow as winter approached, yet they had not found a den with even a foot of snow on the ground.
There obviously was ample food available to keep them out for a while longer. Usually those bears were boars while the sows had already settled into their wintering spots in preparation of giving birth to two or three cubs.
But bears don’t need snow to hibernate. An old-timer in the north country once told me that bears don’t hibernate until there’s enough snow to cover their tracks and their dens.
Back then they had plenty of snow, so his logic held up. Bears have been found hibernating in road culverts, hollow trees, and even brush piles. One year a bear hibernated under the old log cabin I leased on international Paper Company land in the Adirondacks.
Bears don’t have to hibernate. It was common for some zoos to continue feeding their bears all winter, and those bears never hibernated. Polar bears in the Arctic don’t always hibernate. Usually it’s the males, non-pregnant females, or sows with cubs that stay out and feed on the ice pack.
Now back to where I started: that bear in Delaware County and others like it that feed in farmers’ corn fields destroy a lot of the crops.
The damage tells the story. The bear doesn’t just go from row to row and pick off a few ears. They feed in a circle, laying down on their backs, pulling the stalks down to eat the kernels off the ears.
They continue in a circle destroying the stalks, leaves, and ears as well. I’m told that from the air it resembles crop circles left by aliens.
Last year a large bear in a West Laurens corn field destroyed several acres of corn. I know of a farmer over towards Bloomville who lost so much corn that he was given several nuisance permits to stop the crop damage.
Bear sightings and crop damage are going to continue here in Otsego County. The number of bears is steadily increasing. Delaware County is overrun with bears, and the habitat here is perfect. Farms have disappeared and conditions are just right for the increase in population. That’s why the DEC opened a hunting season for bears in an effort to control their numbers before they get out of hand and create a nuisance.
But consider yourself lucky when you see one. They are beautiful, magnificent animals that should be enjoyed.
