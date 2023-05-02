Over the past few weeks I’ve been seeing things about bees posted online and on Facebook.
People are being urged not to mow their lawns because the dandelions are the first to flower in the spring and they provide the much-needed pollen for the bees when they come out of the hives.
This is very understandable, but as I look out at the height of the grass, not mowing is not an option. If it got any taller, I would have to hire the farmer down the road to come in and bale it.
But the bees aren’t suffering. There are new dandelions flowering the day after my wife mowed and in the meadows around the old farm.
(Ok, I know that some of you may wonder why I don’t do the mowing. It’s very simple. Pat claims it is her mower and besides that she likes to mow. I can easily find other things to do. After all, there are dozens of peaks that need to be climbed and trout just waiting to get caught.)
So what’s so interesting about bees? They sting and make honey. What else do you need to know? But that’s just scratching the surface.
Bees have five eyes and six legs and can fly about 20 miles an hour. The female bees in a hive are the worker bees while the males are drones. A queen bee lays about 2,000 eggs a day.
With a hive that has upwards of 50,000 bees, each with an average 40-day lifespan, the queen’s duty is to keep the hive active and alive. A single bee also produces less that a quarter teaspoon of honey in its entire life. Can you imagine how many bees it took to make that one jar of honey that sits on your table?
Without bees there would be far less food for us to eat. They pollinate fruit trees, most of our vegetables, grasses, nuts and grains. In fact, 75% of all flowering plants and 35% of our farm crops are pollinated by bees. These insects are essential to life as we know it.
And then there’s honey.
Honey is a natural sweetener that doesn’t spoil. Throughout history it has been used as a natural sweetener as well as for medicines, treatment for burns, wounds and skin conditions.
The early Egyptians referred to it as liquid gold. It was so precious that it was buried with the pharaohs. Honey was found in King Tut’s tomb that was still edible after 3,000 years. It never spoils.
So why do bees make honey? Truthfully, it’s not for our benefit. They make honey to nourish the bee colony, keeping it alive and functioning.
I remember when I was young our neighbor took his grandson and me fishing quite regularly. One day on the Otego Creek he spotted some bees collecting pollen from some wild flowers between the woods and the creek. He watched them and noticed they always flew off in the exact same direction.
He had us follow him as he took the same straight line as the bees. We continued down through the woods. We would then stop and look for other bees.
Before long we got to a big, old hardwood tree. There was a hole on the side where the bees were going in and out. He said he would come back once it got cold and collect the honey. I have no idea whether he got any or not, but that’s what the old-timers used to do.
Today our bees are in danger. Their numbers are dropping dramatically due to diseases, pesticides and invasive species. They are a species of insect that we can’t afford to lose, so maybe we should hold off on mowing. It’s just a thought.
