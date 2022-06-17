The Oneonta Outlaws were unable to overcome a six-run eighth inning by the Albany Dutchmen in a 9-7 loss at Damaschke Field on Friday.
Paul Tammaro had a big game at the plate for the Outlaws, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jelani Hamer, Evan Keegan, and Dylan Perry were responsible for an RBI apiece.
On the mound, Christian Coombes pitched well in seven and a third innings, striking out eleven while allowing four earned runs on seven hits and five walks.
Oneonta took a 6-3 lead early on thanks to a four-run third inning. Hamer started things off with an RBI double and was followed up by a two-run single by Tammaro and an RBI single by Perry.
But Albany was able to retake the lead in the sixth thanks to an RBI single by Matt Bergevin, a two-run single by David Silva Jr., an RBI double by Alex Brill, and a sacrifice fly by Nick Plue.
Oneonta got within two in the bottom of the eighth on an Albany error, but came up empty in the bottom of the ninth.
The Outlaws (6-6) will visit the Amsterdam Mohawks on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.