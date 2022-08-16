I was impressed by the article in last Thursday’s Hometown Oneonta newspaper entitled “The Wolf is at the Door” written by Carrie Thompson.
I think it was very well-written and gave us a wonderful look at the one of nature’s magnificent creatures. She's also right about one thing: wolves are here to stay.
But we all know the wolf doesn't have the best reputation. We all grew up with a story about a little girl with a red cloak who went to visit her grandmother and take her some food. The wolf ends up as a cross-dressing grandma whose teeth “are better to eat you with.”
Then there are the three little pigs who built their houses with sticks, straw and bricks. The “big bad wolf” huffed and puffed and blew a couple of the houses down.
There was a story written in the first century called “The Wolf and the Kids.” The mother goat told her youngsters not to open the door to strangers. The wolf convinced the youngest kid to open the door, and he ate all the little goats. But mom came home and found the wolf fast asleep from eating too much and cut him open to save her children. Gosh, it’s no wonder we hate wolves.
Let’s face it: wolves are basically a beast of prey, being a highly intelligent, efficient, and cunning predator.
As you know I’ve spent much of my life in the Adirondacks and remember groups that wanted to reestablish the wolf in those mountains. But let’s look at other places where they have been “returned to their natural habitat.”
Yellowstone National Park is a good example. After all, there are thousands of elk and mule deer that live there. Bison roam the open prairies, and there are places where “the antelope play.” Ranchers outside the park were told that the wolves had plenty of food in the park to eat, so there was no danger of the wolves attacking their sheep and cattle.
A few years later the government had to take the federal protection off wolves outside the park because ranchers were losing so many animals in their herds and flocks.
Let’s get back to New York, specifically the Adirondacks. Wolves have been here for many years. Back in the mid-1970s, I went to the last New York State Trapper’s Convention held in Lake Piseco. There was a DEC biologist there who gave a presentation on coyotes. He had numerous pelts and skulls of animals taken in the Adirondacks.
He stated that there were seven tests to determine if the animal was a dog, a coyote, or a wolf other than DNA. After going through several specimens, he picked up a pelt that was much larger than all the rest.
”This animal was taken in Tupper Lake,” he explained. “All seven tests show that it is definitely a wolf, but since there are no wolves in New York, it must be a coyote.”
Someone later asked him about that statement. He explained that since wolves are listed by the federal government as being endangered in New York, it would be illegal to kill one, with penalties including large fines and possible jail time.
That would mean that hunters and trappers couldn’t take coyotes either, because they wouldn't be able to tell the difference, and coyotes would get out of control. So if there are none in New York, there's no problem.
But today there is a problem. Harvesting large coyotes could cause a serious issue with the government if they turn out to be wolves.
So as the numbers of wolves continue to increase in New York, the number of deer, moose, and other animals will diminish. That doesn’t count the number of sheep and domesticated animals that will fall prey to these large predators.
There’s a reason they are referred to as “the big bad wolf.” The next thing you know, they’ll want to reintroduce the mountain lion.
