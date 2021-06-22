Big bass provide easy, reliable fishing

After my article about fly fishing for trout last week, a friend of mine gave me a call.
“You can have all those finicky trout you want, but bass always hit my lures,” Bob said. “You can catch five and six-pounders every evening in my pond.”
So I called his bluff and made arrangements to fish with him the following night after work. Now, I’m no purist. I’ve fished bass many times and love catching them on a spinning rod as well as a flyrod. There’s something about putting a big fly out a few feet from shore and watching the water explode as a big largemouth hits the fly. The fight is even better. But that evening we were using Jitterbug and Hula Popper lures. Bob said that the black ones seemed to be the best, but other colors seemed to work as well.
We took his small john boat from the dock and, using an electric trolling motor, started around the pond.
“Cast over towards that old willow tree. There’s a submerged log about ten feet from shore. A big bass always lays there,” he told me.
My Jitterbug landed about five feet from shore. I let it sit until the ripples settled and then gave my reel a couple of quick cranks. The lure shook back and forth and made a fluttering sound. Bang! That fish hit, slashing the water in all directions. I set the hook, and the fight was on. It fought hard, running below the surface, shaking its head. I finally got it next to the boat and grasped its lower lip, lifting it into the boat.
“Not bad for my first cast,” I said.
“That’s a small fry. Can’t weigh more than three pounds. Throw him back,” Bob said with a smile.
I removed the large treble hook from its jaw and released it back into the water as Bob cast up along the shore. He was using a Hula Popper and worked it in about six inches at a time. The lure hadn’t gone ten feet when he had a fish on. I busted on him because his fish was half the size of mine.
“Got any big ones in here?”
“Just wait. There are a couple of fish in here that will go better than seven pounds.”
The wait was short. I cast to the right side of an old stump. On the second twitch of the lure another fish came clear out of the water, but somehow didn’t get hooked. I worked the lure across the surface and had another fish on before it reached the boat. It too was small.
Now, I love fly fishing, but Bob was right. Trout are very selective. A fly one size too big or a shade different in color will never get a rise. The May fly hatches change almost daily, but the bass don’t care what you throw at them. If it looks anything like food, they will hit it.
We circled the pond twice and caught seven nice fish. None of them weighed less than two pounds.
“Got any small fish in here?” I asked.
“Yea, but they don’t hang out with these big boys. A big bass will eat another bass that’s a third it’s size. They aren’t fussy."
Bob’s fish just get bigger since he never keeps one that weighs more than two pounds. It’s his private domain, and I was lucky to be invited.
