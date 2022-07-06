The Oneonta Green Wave used a five-run fourth inning to defeat Owego 12-4 in American Legion Baseball action on Wednesday.
Nolan Stark led Oneonta’s offense in the win, hitting a solo home run and adding an RBI double. Aidan Gelbsman and Adam Champlin also had doubles for the Green Wave, with Champlin finishing with two hits and two runs scored.
Asa Dugan was the winning pitcher for Oneonta, going six innings and registering five strikeouts and just one walk allowed.
Owego’s Ethan Perry had a home run and a double while also taking the loss on the mound.
Oneonta (6-9) will host Johnson City on Thursday at Oneonta High School.
Oneonta 12, Owego 4
On … 100 521 3 — 12 8 0
Ow … 020 101 0 — 4 7 3
On: Asa Dugan (W), Lou Bonnici (7), and Carter Neer
Ow: Ethan Perry (L), Elijah Lewis (4), Shea Bailey (4), Jake Rollison (7), and Max Didynski
HR: Nolan Stark (On), Ethan Perry (Ow)
2B: Nolan Stark (On), Aidan Gelbsman (On), Adam Champlin (On), Ethan Perry (Ow), Ty Beeman (Ow)
