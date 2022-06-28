The Oneonta Green Wave fell to Otego 7-4 on Tuesday in American Legion Baseball action at Oneonta High School as Otego used a four-run fourth inning to take a lead it would never relinquish.
Braeden Johnson was the winning pitcher, racking up 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. Johnson added a double at the plate.
Matt Serrao had two hits, stole three bases, and scored three runs to lead the Otego offense while Ryan Marshall had two hits.
Carter Neer led Oneonta with two base hits while Nolan Stark and Liam Blair each had a double.
Asa Dugan, Cole Platt, Lou Bonnici, and Owen Burnsworth all pitched for Oneonta.
The Green Wave are now 4-7 on the year and will be in Binghamton on Thursday where they will face Johnson City at 10 a.m. in the Broome County Hall of Fame Tournament.
Otego 7, Oneonta 4
Otego … 002 400 1 — 7 8 0
Oneonta … 011 000 2 — 4 7 2
Ot: Braeden Johnson (W), Xander Johnson (6), and Garrett Backus
On: Asa Dugan (L), Cole Platt (5), Lou Bonnici (6), Owen Burnsworth (7), and Carter Neer
2B: Braeden Johnson (OT), Nolan Stark (ON), Liam Blair (ON)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.