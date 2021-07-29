The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced on Thursday that Craig Biggio, Tom Glavine and Ken Griffey Jr. have been elected to its Board of Directors.
“We are thrilled to welcome Craig Biggio, Tom Glavine and Ken Griffey Jr. to the Board of Directors of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum,” Board Chairman Jane Forbes Clark said in a media release. “As players, Craig, Tom and Ken were each known for their passion for the game and their leadership. Since being elected as Members of the Hall of Fame, they have all demonstrated their continuing commitment to baseball and to this institution. Their vision will help guide the Museum toward the future while it remains focused on its mission to preserve history, honor excellence and connect generations.”
Biggio was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015 following a 20-year career spent entirely with the Astros. A seven-time All-Star and member of the 3,000-hit club, Biggio excelled as a catcher, second baseman and outfielder while earning four Gold Glove Awards.
Glavine won 305 games for the Braves and Mets during 22 big league seasons, winning the National League Cy Young Award in both 1991 and 1998. A 10-time All-Star, the 2014 Hall of Fame electee was named the 1995 World Series Most Valuable Player for leading the Braves to their first World Series title in Atlanta.
Elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016 with what was then a record percentage of the vote, Griffey Jr. hit 630 home runs over 22 seasons with the Mariners, Reds and White Sox. A 10-time Gold Glove Award winner in center field, Griffey was named to 13 All-Star Games and won the 1997 American League Most Valuable Player Award.
The Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors also includes: Treasurer Kevin Moore, Paul Beeston, Bill DeWitt, Ken Kendrick, Rob Manfred, Arte Moreno, Jerry Reinsdorf, Cal Ripken Jr., Brooks Robinson, Harvey Schiller, Ozzie Smith, Ed Stack and Thomas Tull.
The Board of Directors also reviewed Curt Schilling’s request to be removed from the 2022 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Hall of Fame ballot. In a unanimous decision, the request was denied. Schilling will remain eligible for the BBWAA ballot for the 10th and final time in 2022.
