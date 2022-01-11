Bitter cold on the slopes

I talked with one of my ski buddies the other day. He said he wasn’t going skiing on Wednesday. “It’s going to be too cold!”
Wait a minute: since when do temperatures in the low teens mean it's too cold to ski? It’s January; it’s supposed to be cold. Since Mother Nature isn’t providing enough snow, we depend on the man- made stuff, and it has to be below freezing to make it. But I understood him a little: he spent 20 years teaching in southern Arizona.
When I was a kid we had real winters. Temperatures in January were always well below zero. If it got up to zero, we thought it was a heat wave. The snow was so deep I could ride our toboggan or ski down the hill in our pasture and never have to open the fence. We’d go right over the barbed wire which was several inches below the snowy surface. We didn’t have computers, so we went outside to play. In grade school they told us we were going into another ice age, but I guess as times change that’s not going to happen for several thousand more years.
There’s been all this talk about global warming or climate change. But there was a very interesting article in The Washington Post from October. At the United States Amundsen-Scott South Pole Research Station, temperatures for the year averaged minus-78 degrees below zero, 4.5 degrees colder than the last 30-year average. On October 1st, the Russian Vostok Station reported the temperature at a mere minus-110.9 degrees Fahrenheit.
That’s in October because in the southern hemisphere, their winter is when we have our summer. According to the Post article, “One cold winter doesn’t change the long-term trend.”
As Paul Harvey used to say, “And now the rest of the story.”
Last week we did go skiing at Belleayre Mountain. In spite of the lack of even man-made snow we had a great time. The slopes that were covered provided us with several downhill options. As far as picking on myself and my friends when we crash, there were no funny incidents until the last couple of runs down the slopes.
We got on the Belleayre Express ski lift and got halfway up the mountain when it stopped. That’s not unusual. People occasionally fall off when loading or drop their poles so the operators stop the lift momentarily. That wasn’t the case, however. They’d started the lift back up, and it only moved ahead a couple of feet.
That sometimes happens, but not last Friday. It moved ahead and stopped again and again and again.
So what happens if the chairlift is broken? We’re at least thirty feet above the snow below. I’m sure the ski patrol has a plan for just such occurrences. They probably would use ropes to lower the riders down, but really I have no idea.
We eventually got to the top of the mountain and got off. But foolishly we skied down and got back on the lift to get one more run in. Eventually we got to the summit with that stop and go, two foot at a time method, but we didn’t risk it a third time.
Presently the lift is still not in operation. I guess we were lucky not to be stranded up there for a few unpleasant hours waiting to be rescued.
Can you imagine spending the night on one of those things? I’ve heard about it happening.
