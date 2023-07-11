I don’t know about you, but I hate black flies. If you aren’t an outdoors person, you have no idea why I would make a statement like that. Now wait a minute. They aren’t some cute little bug. They aren’t beautiful like a butterfly. They are blood-thirsty creatures that can spoil any fishing, hunting, hiking, or camping trip. But have faith… black fly season is coming to a close.
It wasn’t until I moved to the Adirondacks back in the late 1960s that I knew the true nature of these tiny creatures with huge teeth. They are like an angry saber-toothed tiger on steroids, and the only way you’ll know what I mean is if you’ve actually experienced them up north in May and June.
When we hike here in the southern tier in the spring, we get a few of those pesky creatures. I just put on a head net and continue on. A great friend asked me one day while hiking in the Catskills, “How can you stand these bugs?” There were maybe a half dozen, not biting but swarming around his head. “You just have to ignore them,” I told him. Well, that only works part of the time.
We were in New Brunswick, Canada one spring hunting black bears. Now just a bit of information. The further north you go the bigger and more numerous the black flies get, and no matter what you do, they will get to your skin and suck your blood. It’s never just a half dozen. It’s a hundred thousand just on the first wave, flying in for fresh meat. One evening while sitting in my treestand a medium-sized black bear wandered in. I had to use my gloved hand in a back-and-forth motion just to wipe the flies off the front of my head net to see how big that bear was. Of course, the hand movement scared the bear before I could ever get a shot.
One day when I lived up north my old buddy John asked me to help him on Saturday. He was guiding two fellows from Long Island for backcountry brook trout. We would carry canoes back in a few miles to a small, almost non-existent Adirondack pond and fish, so he needed me to man the second canoe. When we got out of the truck, he handed me a bottle of Old Woodsman Bug Repellant. I put some on and passed it to one of the “Sports.” He then passed it back to John. The other guy asked, “Don’t I get some?” Old John reached into his other pocket and handed him a similar-looking bottle. Then we started out to that secret pond. Well, the black flies were really hungry. The Old Woodsman barely helped three of us, but poor Ed was being eaten alive. “How come the bugs aren’t biting you?” he asked. Then he looked at the bottle. It was a mink lure. It was a good thing that John and Ed were friends. He took the prank quite well considering.
I read that the Algonquin Indians would strip a prisoner naked and turn him loose in the bug-infested forest as a method of torture. They said that the black flies could drive a man crazy. Whether that’s truth or fiction I have no idea, but with my knowledge of those hungry creatures, it’s a definite possibility.
We were hiking Balsam Mountain in the Catskills a few years ago. As we were heading down the trail a small troop of Boy Scouts was hiking up. It was strange, Every one of the boys was holding one hand high up over his head. I had to ask. “What are you doing that for?” I was told that black flies always go to the highest point on your body. Trust me they aren’t that particular. I’ve had many bites on the ankles, and I haven’t mastered walking on my hands.
Well, hope is on the horizon. We always figured the black fly season was from about May tenth until the Fourth of July. So it’s time. I got a hike scheduled for the end of the week. If I have any blood left when I get back, I’ll tell you how it went.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.