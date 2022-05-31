Blackflies, deer flies, and other pesky creatures

A few of us were hiking in the Catskills last summer when my buddy said, “How can you stand these darn flies? I’m not hiking again until they’re gone!”
There were maybe a half dozen little black flies hovering around our heads. They didn’t land; they were just a nuisance. But until you’ve lived in the Adirondacks from early May until the Fourth of July... What’s the saying? “You ain’t seen nothing yet!”
When my kids went outside to play, they’d come back in with blood running down the backs of their necks. The Adirondack blackfly is a vicious, bloodthirsty creature. They get so bad you can't go outside without a head net. They’ve been known to drive people crazy (well, there's no hope for some folks anyway).
One time a guy hiking the Northville-Placid Trail was reported missing. The blackflies were so bad, he couldn’t stand it any longer. He ripped off his clothes and ran off screaming into the forest. They found the poor soul, but most people cover up or use some sort of insect spray when it gets bad.
One day I got a call from my buddy Old John. He had two guys from Long Island who hired him to take them into the back country fishing for brook trout. He wanted me to go along and handle the second canoe.
As we left the truck on Saturday morning, he handed one of the fellows a bottle of Old Woodsman Bud Dope. It was the best on the market back in the 60s. I rubbed some of that pine tar-based stuff on all my exposed areas, when the other guy asked John if he could have some.
With a sadistic grin John reached into his pocket and gave the guy a different bottle. Poor Alex was nearly eaten alive. The bottle he had was mink lure, and the flies loved it. John had guided him several times before and played a little joke.
But when the blackflies start to disappear their larger comrades show up. The deer flies are nearly as plentiful but seen to have much bigger teeth. They’ll land on you and chew right through your shirt to get to your skin. The problem is, they swarm around your head and get in your hair as well.
We were hiking into Long Pond to fish one day when a Boy Scout troop came walking down the trail. For some strange reason the leader and all six or seven scouts were walking along with one arm held high over their heads. At first we wondered if they were waving at us as they got closer. When they stopped they kept the arms straight up, so my buddy asked jokingly, “Where’s your canoe? You must have lost it a ways back.”
Then the leader got the joke. “Oh, no,” he said. “Those big flies always go for the highest part of your body. They stay up around our hands instead of our heads.”
I wonder then why I got two bites in the middle of my back and one on my shoulders. I passed it off as an old wives’ tale and never did try out their strange method.
It seems the farther north you go, the worse the flies get. I’ve been in northern Maine and New Brunswick, Canada sitting over a bear bait and took every precaution possible and still got bit. One evening the black flies were so thick you had to wave your hand back and forth in front of your face mask twice just to be able to see through your rifle scope.
And then there were the mosquitos.
There are so many biting bugs in the far north that there’s not enough blood left in the residents’ bodies for the Red Cross to hold a blood drive. Heck, the mosquito is the state bird in Alaska. And my friend thinks it’s bad around here!
