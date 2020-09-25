Last week I wrote about where to place the blame, or rather where not to place the blame, for the postponement of fall sports in Section IV.
With the announcement more than a week in the rearview mirror, and the leaves outside progressively admitting that fall is in full swing, I’ve found myself missing the sights, sounds and smells of various venues sitting vacant until the “fall two” season will hopefully begin in March.
I’ve often found that some of a season’s most interesting stories are among those you did not foresee ahead of a given season; Delhi boys soccer and Edmeston girls soccer have shown us as much in recent seasons.
But as I’ve looked longingly out the newsroom window, here are a few of the most intriguing questions that will go without answers, at least until the calendar changes for the year.
GIRLS SOCCER
Just how far could the Unatego girls have gone? The best answer would have been just one step further. While key pieces of last year’s state finalist squad departed, the class of 2021 has already established itself as a bumper crop for the Spartans, across several sports, with key contributors in the younger ranks as well. Even if the fall two season comes to pass, it won’t include regional or state tournaments – leaving us without an answer to this one for many falls to come.
And what of the Oneonta girls? The Yellowjackets proved in two of their four meetings with Chenango Forks last year that they could play with anybody, including a Blue Devils squad packed with Division I talent. Graduation took nine seniors from the OHS squad, but key figures departed for Forks as well. Could a path have opened for the Yellowjackets to make a deep postseason run?
While both Section IV Class D crowns ended up leaving the area because of a Marathon sweep, glory looked up for grabs again in the Delaware League and Tri-Valley League. The 2019 season produced an extremely competitive season in the TVL – Cherry Valley-Springfield outpaced Schenevus and standout Angie Competiello for the league title. But it was against another league foe, Edmeston, that the Patriots played perhaps the tightest game of the year, a section semifinal that went to CV-S, 1-0, in overtime.
In the Delaware League, a rare league final that did not include South Kortright saw Roxbury and Margaretville share the spotlight. With everything to play for in 2020, what would the league season have looked like?
BOYS SOCCER
The Oneonta boys remain the defending section champion, for a few extra months at least, but I doubt they’ve felt like celebrating. With at least a share of the last four section titles, and outright claims to the last three, the Yellowjackets would have been hunting for another chance to turn section success into an appearance in the state semifinals, especially after missing out due to a frustrating 1-0 loss to eventual state champion Skaneateles last season.
While key departures make March difficult to forecast, a strong crop of seniors, led by twice-defending The Daily Star Player of the Year Matt Shultz and defensive linchpin Aidan Mackey are chief among abundant reasons for optimism.
While departures would like have forced changes for CV-S, the 2019 section finalists would have had their hands full with a Laurens team that featured plenty of talented underclassmen in 2019. Sure, 2020 would have been the Leopards’ first campaign in decades without skipper Dave Miller at the helm, but could any other sides sneak into the league picture?
Down in the Delaware League, was it finally Margaretville’s year to snap six consecutive league crowns for SK? The teams shared the league title in 2019 before each falling in the section semifinals – Margaretville in a tight 1-0 contest against eventual champion Marathon.
Delhi made its breakthrough to get back to the MAC final last season. But who else would have made a run at Greene, winners of eight of the last 10 league titles? Hopefully we can get an answer in the spring.
ACTUALLY, EVERYTHING
Questions abound on the gridiron, too. Will Neale was set to take control of the program at Oneonta, and questions remain about whether or not a young roster could come of age against a perennially tough schedule in his first season.
Walton scrapped its way to a section final in 2019, falling to undefeated Tioga, and a classic rivalry game with Delhi earlier in the season reminded us that football in the MAC is always something to look forward to.
The biggest missed opportunity likely hit the local program that experienced the most success in 2019: Delhi cross country. The Bulldog girls won state gold in 2019, barely outshining the boys squad that captured silver. What’s more, the top five finishers for the girls team were all underclassmen, with top finisher Cella Schnabel taking ninth place as a junior.
On the boys side, Ty Saleman moved across town to run for SUNY Delhi, but four other top-five finishers were underclassmen. How much more silverware could the Bulldogs have brought back to Delhi?
With field hockey, girls swimming, golf and volleyball all waiting for their seasons, we won’t know what we missed until it arrives! That may not make the inevitable advance of winter weather any easier to bear. But it is a reminder of all there is to hope for in March and April - and here’s hoping there are winter sports before all of that.
