A walk up and down the crowded Main Street corridor in Cooperstown during, Hall of Fame Induction weekend told the story — Boston and Minnesota ruled the roost.
From David “Big Papi” Ortiz to Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, Red Sox and Twins fans filled the street sporting team hats and jerseys. And, like 2018 when Seattle fans took Cooperstown by storm in their support of Edgar Martinez, Twins fans — coming the farthest to support their players — showed their love in true Midwestern style.
“We’re here for Tony Oliva,” said lifelong Twins fan Gary McCarney. “The minute they announced Tony was in, my wife and I popped a bottle of champagne and said we’re going to Cooperstown.”
Sporting a Jim Kaat Jersey, fellow Twins fan Allen Potter echoed those sentiments, adding, “I grew up in Minnesota as a lifelong Twins fan. Even though our stars were Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva and others, Jim Kaat was my guy. He was a left handed pitcher and with most of the pitching staff right handed, I was drawn to that. And when he got the ball, the bullpen could take a day off.”
With so many Boston fans on the street, it was easy to mistake the venue for a Sox game at Fenway Park. With about a dozen friends from Brooklyn, the Bronx, New Jersey, Florida and Santo Domingo wearing matching Yellow jerseys with sky blue lettering and the words, “Hall of Friends” stitched across the front, Araty Torres said, “We get together each year to enjoy beautiful Cooperstown and of course to support not only our Dominican players and Latin players, but all players because we love baseball.”
Scattered in the mix and in town to support Gil Hodges, lifelong Brooklyn Dodger fans Bob Engblom and Paul Guglich beamed when Hodges name was mentioned. Recalling when he was a child, Engblom said, “I was born in Brooklyn and we moved to St. Louis when I was a young boy. But I remained a Dodgers fan and my dad would take me to the games when the Dodgers were in town. I latched onto Gil as my favorite player because he was the strong, silent type — the guy who would break up the fight rather than start one. I never heard a bad word about him”
Guglich said, “Since I can remember, I was a Gil Hodges fan. Being from Yonkers and as a first baseman myself, it was natural for me to like him most. I was at the opening day at Ebbets Field when they raised the World Series banner from 1955. In that clinching World Series game, Gil knocked in the only runs.” He added, “This is on my bucket list and it finally happened.”
Supporting Minnie Minoso, Raymond Cook said, “When I learned Minnie was being inducted this year, it was a pleasant surprise. He was a special player and deserves this honor.”
And speaking of Cooperstown itself, Cook said, “I used to go on business trips to Palm Beach and when I walked its streets I used to say it smelled like money. When you walk down Main Street in Cooperstown and stop and look around at everything, it looks, feels and smells like baseball. Of all the places I’ve been it’s the most special place on Earth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.