Brockway: Leave wild animals alone

Spring is here. The trees are leafing out, and the animals of our forests and fields are nurturing their young.
The other day I was driving up Route 205 and a doe ventured into the middle of the road. She paused for a minute as if to stop traffic. Moments later a tiny fawn with unsteady hooves appeared on the blacktop. It was following its mother down towards the creek where she was probably looking for a better hiding place.
Usually a deer will give birth and the fawn will remain hidden for several days. The mother will only return to its offspring at feeding times. By doing so, the fawn has a better chance of survival from predators. The fawn will leave no scent when lying perfectly still in the deep grass or brush.
I got a call from a friend the other day who told me about a red fox and her young pups. The vixen found an opening in under their garage not more than 30 feet from the house to have her pups. Bill and Wanda have ringside seats for the antics of the young playful offspring. They tell me they will sit just outside the den and wait for mom to return with a rabbit or even someone’s chicken. It has always amazed me how close a fox will get to civilization. But when your dinner might be close by, you learn to adapt.
In a pond a few miles outside of Gilbertsville a pair of beavers moved in. They cut some trees nearby and built a house on the edge of the pond. Jack was concerned about having them in his pond until he saw two little kits. Baby beavers look so cute and cuddly. They are born completely furred with their eyes open and can swim right away. However, they do need help from mom in order to dive, since they float like corks. We watched them the other evening gnawing on a stick and pushing it through the water. Survival traits are definitely taught early in order to live in this modern world.
A couple of years ago I was on our hill weed whacking on the backside of our pond’s dike. I saw some movement and watched a coyote coming along the shore carrying a woodchuck in its mouth. She stopped and watched me for a moment before circling below me and headed across the meadow. I figured she had pups somewhere. A couple of weeks later she was out in the field teaching them how to hunt. I watched one of them a couple of weeks later. He snuck up on a mouse or vole and then jumped high in the air and pounced on his prey. It was almost like a cat playing with a mouse before he flipped it in the air and ate it.
A friend of mine who lives on the backside of Steam Mill Forest near Masonville was out riding his horse the other day after the rains had stopped. On a logging road in his woodlot there was a large muddy section. In the mud were large bear tracks as well as numerous small bear prints. Yup, a mother and her cubs. Let me warn you, there’s nothing more dangerous than a mother bear with her cubs.
Many years ago a friend of mine was marking timber for International Paper Company in the Adirondacks. As he walked along not far from a swamp. he saw a small bear coming up the trail towards him. He watched it as it came closer. The wind was right so the cub came closer until John wasn’t thinking and threw his hat at it, hitting it in the head. Luckily the cub never made a sound because mom was only a few yards away. The little black furry creature turned and ran down the hill where they disappeared into the swamp. The outcome could have been far different, and I might have never heard the story.
My son rode in on his dirt bike one day carrying a small fawn many years ago. He nearly ran over it up in the meadow. I made him take it back to where he found it. It’s important that we leave wild animals alone. They aren’t abandoned. Mom is not far away.
Leave wild animals alone. Mother Nature knows what she’s doing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.