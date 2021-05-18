Brockway: The importance of training young hunters

I’m sure that many of you are aware of the Pilot Program proposed by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that would allow 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt big game this coming fall. The idea for this program was first presented in the 2021 – 2025 Deer Management Plan last fall and public comment was requested.
On April 9, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos sent letters to county leaders to encourage them to opt in to this program. A local law would be required for the county to participate in the two-year trial hunt.
This program would allow 12 and 13-year-old licensed hunters to hunt deer with a rifle, shotgun, muzzleloader or crossbow during the hunting season. Why, you might ask? New York State is the only state in the country that denies these young hunters that privilege.
Before you get all up in arms about this: the kids are not going to be just turned out in the woods to hunt. A parent, guardian or mentor with a legal hunting license and three years of hunting experience must accompany these kids on their hunt and be in close proximity (visual and verbal distance) to the young hunter. This will provide quality time with parents instead of playing video games and texting on their cell phones and computers several hours a day.
I laughed when I wrote that last statement. A couple of seasons ago my grandson didn’t see a nice buck standing a few yards away that was watching him text his friend until it was too late. The buck simply walked away.
Anyway… this program will give parents and mentors a chance to introduce local youth to nature, stewardship, conservation and wildlife management.
Someone said to me the other day, “Isn’t it dangerous to let kids carry guns and shoot haphazardly out in the woods?” Last year in New York there were 22 reported accidents in the state. All three reported fatalities were self-inflicted. Two occurred with muzzleloaders and the other was with a crossbow when the man was pulling it up in a tree on a rope. Seven of the remaining accidents were because the victims were not wearing orange or pink clothing. Being seen by others in the woods makes a definite difference.
One fellow said to me that they should restrict the kids to shotguns; after all rifles shoot a lot farther. That’s why we have hunter education classes you have to pass before you can buy a license. The adult hunting with the youth can help by reinforcing what was taught in the class.
Hunting is actually a very safe sport and provides food for many families in rural areas. One woman called me and said she wished the DEC would get rid of all the deer. They come into her yard and eat her shrubs and bushes. Let’s face it, if we don’t get kids into hunting, it will only get worse in the future. Deer-related car accidents are on the rise. I know I hit one last year. It did $4,500 worth in damage to my car.
In 2011, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, sportsmen spent $4.9 billion supporting hunting in this state alone and supported about 56,000 jobs. Hunting is vital for New York, and we need to get tomorrow’s hunters more involved.
On Tuesday I presented this proposal to the Otsego County SWEC Committee that covers environmental concerns. A discussion was held and a vote was taken. It was unanimous, receiving five “Yes” votes. Now it goes to the entire Board, followed by a public hearing and a final vote. It looks like Otsego County will opt in to the plan.
