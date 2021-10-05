The Susquehanna Bass Association hosted the In Memory of John and Tom Stevens tournament on Sunday at Goodyear Lake.
Joe Bunzey took first place with a five-fish limit that tipped the scales at 10.43 pounds.
Second place went to the team of Chris Wood and Joe Bentzel with a limit totaling 9.87 pounds. Coming in third place was Patrick McNeil and Bill Beadle with a final total of 9.82 pounds. Rounding out the top four was the duo of Max Scharf and David Selover with a total of 9.56 pounds.
Scharf also caught the lunker of the day, a 19-inch largemouth weighing 3.90 pounds.
The big smallmouth of the day went to Jimmy O’Brien with a catch measuring 16 inches and weighing 2.10 pounds.
The last event of the year will be the Art and Nate VanSteenburg Memorial Classic which will be held on Oct. 16-17 at Otsego Lake. The event will begin at the Cooperstown Village Launch. All members must qualify for this event.
