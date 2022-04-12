Cairns mark the way for hikers

If you aren’t a hiker, you may be unfamiliar with the word cairn. The word has been around forever — well, at least several hundred and maybe even thousands of years.
Cairn comes from the Scottish word carn. It’s a pile of rocks that marks a trail or place of importance. People have always been wanderers and road signs are relatively new to society.
I hike both in the Adirondacks and the Catskills, but I find far more cairns in the High Peaks where the mountains are much higher and have bald summits.
Last fall when George and I hiked three Adirondack summits we saw plenty of cairns. Once above timberline where there is nothing but rock. The best and easiest trail to the summit is marked by these piles of rocks. You may be heading to the top and see a route that looks shorter, but the cairns say go the other way.
You quickly find out that the hundreds of hikers in the past knew it was often the safest route up. It also guides mountain visitors around the fragile mosses and lichens that grow on the bare rocks in the higher altitudes.
In the Catskills we don’t have bald summits. The peaks average better than a thousand feet lower in elevation than their northern cousins, but we still find cairns. One that comes to mind is on Kaaterskill High Peak.
You leave the parking area at the top of Platt Clove and follow the marked trail for a couple of miles. But along the left side the trail there is a cairn that marks a barely visible trial to the old Indian camp. The last time I was there, the small pile of rocks was scattered around and most everyone would miss it.
I wondered who would tear down that marker. There are hikers that don’t think cairns are natural, so they shouldn't be there. I don’t know.
There’s not much more natural than rocks. They sort of blend into the environment. We replaced the pile and went on up through the Indian camp and went searching for the two plane crashes on the mountain. With our GPS we were able to find them quite easily.
Thousands of years ago cairns were sometimes huge piles of rocks rather than simply stacked up one on top of the other. Many times they marked a tomb or an ancient village.
In the Adirondacks there is a similar pile of rocks but it’s not there to mark the trail. On the south side of Mt. Marcy is Mt. Skylight. It’s the fourth-highest peak reaching 4,924 feet into the clouds.
Tradition has always been to pick up a rock down below timberline and leave it on the summit. Thousands of people have done it in the past, but today, that “unsustainable practice is no longer acceptable.” I’m glad I got one there when I did.
Cairns are used in many of the national parks to mark trails. In Maine’s Arcadia National Park, Waldron Bates mapped the hiking trails and made unique cairns to mark the trails back in 1886. His design had two piles of rocks a couple of feet apart with a longer rock on top.
In the center of the long rock was a larger, rounder rock on top. Over the years these were replaced, but in the 1990s they started rebuilding the traditional cairns on the eastern side of the park.
The most unique cairn I’ve found is on the trail up to the Red Hill Fire Tower in the southern Catskills near the town of Denning. It is on the left side of the trail and looks just like a bee hive. It’s probably 16 inches in diameter and a couple of feet tall. It was worth the hike just to see it.
My suggestion: leave them alone. I’ve found them very helpful in the past. In fact, in many of the national parks it's against the law to disturb them or add new rocks to the pile.
Just enjoy your hike. It revives your body, mind, and soul.
