Members of Canajoharie Golf and Country Club celebrate winning the Women's Golf Interclub Competition on Saturday, Sept. 3. Pictured are, from left to right: Dee Croucher, Deb Deuel, Sue Johnson, Mary Diefendorf, Betsy Baker, Karen Nellis, and Teenie Brown.

The first ever Women’s Golf Interclub League competition was held on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Canajoharie Golf and Country Club, with the host club taking home the title over Colonial Ridge Country Club 10-5.

Six different country clubs participated in a 10-match schedule to determine the 2022 summer champion.

The final league standings read as follows: Canajoharie Golf and Country Club; Colonial Ridge Country Club; Leatherstocking Golf and Country Club; Oneonta Country Club; Stamford Country Club; Cobleskill Country Club.

