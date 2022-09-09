The first ever Women’s Golf Interclub League competition was held on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Canajoharie Golf and Country Club, with the host club taking home the title over Colonial Ridge Country Club 10-5.
Six different country clubs participated in a 10-match schedule to determine the 2022 summer champion.
The final league standings read as follows: Canajoharie Golf and Country Club; Colonial Ridge Country Club; Leatherstocking Golf and Country Club; Oneonta Country Club; Stamford Country Club; Cobleskill Country Club.
