The Conservation Association of New York golf tournament that was scheduled for Aug. 7 has been canceled because of COVID. The tournament had been held yearly since 2012 until last year when it was canceled because of COVID.
Each year the money raised at the golf tournament and annual banquet are used to pay for the processing of any legally harvested and donated venison. Remaining funds are used to purchase ground beef, ground turkey and non-perishable food items. According to a media release, the goal is to make sure the freezers and shelves are stocked at all of the food banks within Otsego and Delaware counties throughout the year.
To date, the organization has purchased 68½ tons of meat, which equates to 547,135 meals, the release said, and has spent $64,000 on non-perishable food items.
The group aims to host its banquet on April 30 at The Quality Inn in Oneonta.
