A few years ago I visited some old friends down near Windsor.
They had built a horse barn several years before and wondered what all those round holes in the eves were. As we stood there, I saw a large bee enter one of those holes.
“I have no idea,” I told them. “Those bees are nothing I have ever seen before.”
Well, time has passed, and I have a few of them hovering around the wooden canopy over our picnic table up on the hill.
I watched as a large bee entered a quarter inch hole on the bottom edge of the 2x8 pine roof support. My first reaction was to fill the hole with a wadded up piece of paper towel.
Yeah, that worked well. Anything that eats wood will eat a paper towel as well.
After a bit of research I determined that these holes were made by carpenter bees. Carpenter bees look a lot like bumble bees, being relatively the same size except having slightly longer bodies.
Besides that, bumble bees have hairy abdomens with a yellow band near the end where the others have a smooth, black abdomen. The carpenter bee creates nests in tunnels, while the bumble nests in the ground.
The female burrows into the wood of a tree or building, creating tunnels where she will lay her eggs. These cavities are called galleries.
She then gathers a ball of pollen and puts it in the chamber to feed the larva when they hatch. The male carpenter bee doesn’t have a stinger even though his duty is to protect the gallery and its young. The female has a stinger but seldom uses it. They protect their nest by instilling fear in any intruder.
These bees are not social insects like honey bees. They are solitary creatures that make individual nests rather than living in hives with thousands of others. They will also winter in these tunnels.
So how do you handle these creatures?
They will continually create more chambers in the wood of your barns or sheds. I used ant and roach killer that I sprayed into the opening of their nest. An adult fell out of the hole and appeared to die.
According to the internet, it’s suggested to use spray foam that will expand into all of the chambers in the wood.
A friend uses a three part water and one part boric acid solution for both carpenter bees and carpenter ants. It will kill them within an hour and not stain the wood. The residue is harmless to people, but will control the bee problem for a long time.
Carpenter ants make tunnels in wood as well. They can get into your home and do considerable damage. I always thought that they ate the wood, but they leave it behind in the form of a fine sawdust.
Years ago I removed the old cellar door. When I threw it out in the yard, it was filled with carpenter ants. I moved it away from the house and set it afire and then sprayed the entire area with Raid. It seemed to solve the problem.
If you live in a mild or warmer climate, you may have problems with termites. I’m sure there are some around, but they probably came in on wood shipped up from the south.
According to the internet, Alaska is the only state that doesn’t have termites.
If you suspect you have a termite problem, get professional help from a reliable pest control company.
Let’s face it: many insects like wood, so it’s our job to control them and save our property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.