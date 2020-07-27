In back-to-back doubleheaders Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School, the Oneonta Green Wave went 1-3, dropping two games to Amsterdam on Saturday before splitting its pair with Schenectady on Sunday.
Seamus Catella secured Oneonta’s only win of the weekend with a walk-off base hit during the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game against Schenectady. The Green Wave won, 7-6.
“We started two weeks ago today,” Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “We’ve played 10 games in 14 days. We’ve played some really good teams.”
During the first game Sunday, Oneonta led, 6-4, going into the top of the seventh inning until Schenectady rallied to tie the score.
Carter Neer began the bottom of the seventh with a single before leadoff hitter Ryan Lansing walked, advancing Neer into scoring position. Catella proceeded to drive in Neer with a sharply hit ball to right field, giving the Green Wave its second win of the season.
“Both guys were seeing the ball well today, Carter and Seamus,” Jester said.
Catella went 3-for-4 with two RBIs while Neer finished 2-for-2 from the plate.
Tanner Russin went six innings as Oneonta’s starting pitcher until Cole Platt came in during the seventh inning.
Platt also concluded with the Green Wave’s only extra-base hit of the contest, smacking a double to right-center field.
In the second game, Catella got the start on the mound for Oneonta, but the Green Wave fell, 6-2.
Schenectady earned one run in the top of the first and another in the top of the sixth, with a four-run seventh inning powering the visitors in game two.
Two errors from Oneonta during the seventh inning gave the Indians insurance as relief pitcher Owen Burnsworth misplayed a Schenectady bunt and shortstop Ryan Lansing had an errant throw to home.
“We competed pretty hard in the second game,” Jester said. “It was a 2-1 game going into the seventh inning.”
The Green Wave scored its second run during the bottom of the seventh inning.
Despite the loss, Jester praised Catella’s pitching performance.
“Seamus pitched six great innings,” Jester said. “By far his heaviest workload in his career, 96 pitches, he did a perfect job.”
Catella allowed five hits and three unearned runs, finishing with five strikeouts and five walks over six innings.
Oneonta also produced four hits, with a double from Lansing counting as the Green Wave’s only extra-base hit.
“We’re starting to get a little better timing at the plate,” Jester said. “It just took a little time with the hitting and I think my pitching as been fantastic from the beginning. I want to give these young guys a chance and they’re doing great.
“We’ve played good defense, a few of our losses we’ve had some sloppy innings, other than that we’ve settled down,” Jester continued. “We look pretty good for not practicing that much.”
On Saturday, the Green Wave dropped its first game to Amsterdam, 5-2, with Chris Champlin taking the loss on the mound. In the second game, Russin powered Oneonta with a home run and a double, but the Green Wave lost in extra innings, 7-6.
Oneonta (2-8) will host Saratoga at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Joe Hughes Field.
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Game One
Oneonta 7, Schenectady 6
Schenectady.... 111 100 2 – 6 11 1
Oneonta.... 201 300 1 – 7 8 2
Oneonta: Tanner Russin, Cole Platt (W, 7) and Carter Neer. 2B: Platt
Schenectady: Gleason, R. Johnson (L, 6) and C. Johnson. 2B: Becker
Game Two
Schenectady 6, Oneonta 2
Schnectady.... 100 001 4 – 6 6 0
Oneonta.... 100 000 1 – 2 4 4
Oneonta: Seamus Catella, Owen Burnsworth (L, 7), Finlay Oliver (7) and Carter Neer. 2B: Ryan Lansing.
Schenectady: Farone, Becker (2) and C. Johnson.
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Game One
Amsterdam 5, Oneonta 2
Amsterdam.... 1 00 201 1 – 5 6 3
Oneonta.... 100 100 0 – 2 2 5
Oneonta: Chris Champlin (L), Kaden Halstead (6), Finlay Oliver (7) and Carter Neer.
Amsterdam: Broderick Beton (W) and Christian Baaki. 2B: Baaki.
Game Two
Amsterdam 7, Oneonta 6.
Amsterdam.... 010 102 011 1 – 7 10 0
Oneonta.... 100 111 011 0 – 6 8 0
Oneonta: Jordan Goble, Ryan Lansing (L, 7) and Chris Champlin. HR: Tanner Russin, 2B: Russin, Cole Platt.
Amsterdam: Alan Brachi, R.J. Strauster (5), Matt Hughes (W, 6) and Baaki. 2B: Baaki, Nick Carbone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.