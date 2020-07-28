Catella the hero again for Green Wave

Seamus Catella continued his clutch hitting for the Oneonta Green Wave with another walk-off base hit as the Green Wave beat Saratoga, 2-1, Tuesday, July 28, at Joe Hughes Field at Oneonta High School.
Catella smacked a single to left-center field to drive in Chris Champlin during the bottom of the seventh inning, securing Oneonta’s third win of the season.
“Seamus has been getting the big hits for us and he did that Sunday for us too,” Green Wave coach Mike Jester said. “He’s a young kid and he went up there fearless and it worked out tonight.”
Catella also drove in the game-winning run in Oneonta’s opening game against Schenectady on Sunday.
“I’ve been feeling it lately, so I’ve been seeing the ball well and when Tanner got that walk I stepped up and I was looking fastball,” Catella said. “After the first one, [the Saratoga pitcher] thought he was just going to blow it right by me, so I just sat back earlier and went opposite field with it.”
Trailing, 1-0, heading into the bottom of the seventh, Aidan Breakey started the Green Wave’s comeback with a double down the right field line.
Champlin followed with a hard-hit ball up the middle to bring in Breakey and tie the score, 1-1.
Tanner Russin nearly won it for Oneonta with a stinger down the left field line, but the ball trailed foul. Russin ended up reaching base via walk, allowing Catella the chance to drive in Champlin, who occupied third base.
“We’re very young and we fought the whole entire game,” Catella said. “Especially [since] Coach Jester’s mindset is never quit. We’re never going to quit, we never will.”
“We didn’t give up. We just kept battling until the very end,” Jester said. “We had a nice one tonight. I’m excited for my kids. It was a really good ball game.”
Catella and Champlin both finished 2-for-3 from the plate as Oneonta’s offensive catalysts.
Finlay Oliver started for the Green Wave and threw five solid innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out two Saratoga batters.
“It was his first outing, pretty much of his career against competition like that,” Jester said. “He went out and pounded the zone. He’s young but he’s a very good athlete and he’s got a lot of upside on the baseball diamond.”
Ryan Lansing came in during the sixth inning and held the visitors scoreless to pick up the win.
Saratoga scored its only run during the top of the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice ground ball.
Oneonta finished the contest with seven hits to Saratoga’s six.
“I feel like everyone’s timing is getting better,” Catella said. “We were playing really good defense in the beginning, our hitting struggled early, but we’re getting our hitting around now. We’ve been hitting the ball well lately.”
The Green Wave (3-8) will host Saugerties for a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 1, with the first game set to begin at 11 a.m.
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
Oneonta 2, Saratoga 1
Saratoga.... 000 100 0 – 1 6 0
Oneonta.... 000 000 2 – 2 7 2
Oneonta: Finlay Oliver, Ryan Lansing (W, 6) and Chris Champlin. 2B: Aidan Breakey.
Saratoga: McCarroll, Irons (L) and Dybala. 2B: Rugur.
