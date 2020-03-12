Player of the Year: Jr. John Kennedy -- Cooperstown
All Stars:
Jr. Dekwan Grant -- Utica Academy of Science
Sr. Eddie King -- Mount Markham
Sr. Ryan Lansing -- Cooperstown
Fr. Tysom Maxam -- Waterville
Jr. David Piersall -- Westmoreland
So. Kyle LaGasse -- Westmoreland
Jr. Connor Marriot -- Waterville
Sr. Kaishaun Jefferson -- Cooperstown
Sr. Drayton Belton -- Utica Academy of Science
Jr. Spencer Lewis -- Cooperstown
Honorable Mention:
Sr. Trevor Jones -- Sauquoit Valley
Sr. Hunter Senko -- Mount Markham
Sr. Jaron English -- Sauquoit Valley
Jr. Ethan Maine -- Mount Markham
So. Matt Doyle -- Westmoreland
Coach of the Year: Jack Lambert -- Cooperstown
