Player of the Year: Jr. John Kennedy -- Cooperstown

All Stars:

Jr. Dekwan Grant -- Utica Academy of Science

Sr. Eddie King -- Mount Markham

Sr. Ryan Lansing -- Cooperstown

Fr. Tysom Maxam -- Waterville

Jr. David Piersall -- Westmoreland

So. Kyle LaGasse -- Westmoreland

Jr. Connor Marriot -- Waterville

Sr. Kaishaun Jefferson -- Cooperstown

Sr. Drayton Belton -- Utica Academy of Science

Jr. Spencer Lewis -- Cooperstown

Honorable Mention:

Sr. Trevor Jones -- Sauquoit Valley

Sr. Hunter Senko -- Mount Markham

Sr. Jaron English -- Sauquoit Valley

Jr. Ethan Maine -- Mount Markham

So. Matt Doyle -- Westmoreland

Coach of the Year: Jack Lambert -- Cooperstown

